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Border Blockade: Truckers shut down Canada-U.S. border in solidarity with Freedom Convoy
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130 views • February 01, 2022
►http://www.ConvoyReports.com | For more coverage of the Freedom Convoy
Rebel News' Kian "K2" Simone and Sydney Fizzard travelled down to the Canada-U.S. border, separating Coutts, Alberta from Sweet Grass, Montana, where truckers have shut down the border crossing in solidarity with the Freedom Convoy that has currently occupied Ottawa.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3KZ607W
►DONATE - https://rebelne.ws/donation
►Crypto - http://rebelne.ws/crypto
Mirrored - Rebel News
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The Prisoner
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner
Rebel News' Kian "K2" Simone and Sydney Fizzard travelled down to the Canada-U.S. border, separating Coutts, Alberta from Sweet Grass, Montana, where truckers have shut down the border crossing in solidarity with the Freedom Convoy that has currently occupied Ottawa.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3KZ607W
►DONATE - https://rebelne.ws/donation
►Crypto - http://rebelne.ws/crypto
Mirrored - Rebel News
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Prisoner
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner
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