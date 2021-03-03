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Energy Update, 2nd Quarter 2021 Oracle Consciousness Reading By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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10 views • March 03, 2021
What's comin' up for the 2nd Quarter of 2021? Find out in my 2021 2nd Quarter Oracle Consciousness Energy Update! Find out how to best navigate this upcoming timeline of transition and change. In this Energy Update, I'll be using my own creation of my ever-so accurate and trusted Magical Dimensions Oracle Deck in a free-form intuitive read, so enjoy! Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar

MUSIC ACTIVATION PRODUCTS:
🎵 Transcension 22:22 VisionQuests and Music By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/transcension-2222.html
🎵 444 Music Activation By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/444-music-activation

🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE:
Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design
http://contentsafe.co/
https://anomalistdesign.com/

DONATIONS (THANK YOU!):
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💲 (PayPal) monthly payment via PayPal, or single payment either PayPal or Credit Card: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=J3TJRF7EG5U6L&source=url
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VIDEO PLATFORMS:
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📺 (ODYSEE) https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations
🔴 (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations

JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK:
💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-activation-pack.html

LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:
🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com
🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html
🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/lightstars-visionary-art-gallery.html
🎴 (Magical Dimensions Deck) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-deck.html
Keywords
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