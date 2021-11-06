© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Explosive Interview for Our World, Now is Our Time
Follow
4
Share
Report
321 views • November 06, 2021
Christopher James joins Mike Adams to discuss Common Law and corporate "personhood" global enslavement
Yup.. that's why they REALLY went after Sadam and Iraq because he also refused the Satanic Rothschild central bank scam and also because of certain biblical occult rituals they wanted to carry out as well, similar to the 9-11 Ritual on the NY Energy center. This is why Iran was also being considered a "Threat". Just like when Democrats talk about Trump or Republicans being a "Threat".. they're a THREAT to THEIR PLANS for World domination, control and implementing their SICK Satanic NWO System. Meanwhile they're the ones that are killing people Left and right and couldn't care less as they serve their Master Satan.
“Jordan Maxwell was the pioneer that covered this information twenty + years ago. Alex Jones had him on Infowars around approximately 2002 and everyone laughed at Jordan Maxwell and they said he was "crazy". Please research Jordan Maxwell's work too. If you can eliminate your social security card by way of https://www.ssa.gov/forms/s... and also repeal your birth certificate - you have successfully ***KILLED YOUR STRAWMAN representation fiction of you, the living person, with the same name, but only in all capital letters.***
Jordan Maxwell also was the first to discuss Maritime Admiralty law vs Common Law (law of the land). The courts see you as a corporate fiction because you had to pass through your mother's birth CANAL. Your birth certificate is a SHIPPING MANIFEST of the goods and service aboard. Every corporate fiction is estimated to be worth around 750,000 dollars *this is 2002 estimate and is probably higher now due to inflation*. Where did they derive the 750,000 dollar mark? In 2002 that was the average cumulative tax revenue that a person would pay over the duration of their life. That is why when people give birth to children, the IRS gives a TAX CREDIT for creating another debt slave to the system. Your tax credit from the IRS comes from the servitude taxes that your children will pay throughout their lifetime on their labor. So unwittingly, parents are duped at the hospital to abdicate their parental rights and sign your children unknowingly over to the State. That is why the State forces vaccines and other laws upon your child because they now literally OWN THAT CHILD AS CHATTEL. A person only has an illusion of freedom. A famous quote said it most eloquently and efficaciously: "There is no one more helplessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free." - Please do your research on the aforementioned subject so that you can break free.
***Also everyone please research Cancellatura of Foreign Instruments***. Equally important. If you stop feeding the beast (government) through global non-compliance, then the beast becomes feckless and succumbs to the collective conscious of the We the People, who are the Masters of Government.
In Hierarchy:
God created Man
Man created government
government created corporate fictions called "citizens".
No servant is greater than his master. Therefore government is NEVER NEVER NEVER greater than Man, or God. This is why Man must never take orders from government. It is only natural law and order when government bows to the request of Man...not the other way around.
And when speaking to a government official, they often ask a legal-ese question. "Do you understand?" And that translates to "Do you stand under my authority?" - It is a question to see if you have discernment...if you declare yourself a sovereign citizen, or a slave of government (a citizen). The other question often asked in the beginning of court proceedings is that the judge/magistrate (magi = magician btw and strate = state official) will ask if that is "you" on the court document (which is always in all capital letters because all capital letters IS the CORPORATE FICTION of you!! - It is NOT "you", the living breathing Person that God created. The corporate fiction is what the government created. So if you say, "Yes that is me on the paper" You have unknowingly waived your Constitutional Rights as a Person and relegated yourself to the bottom of the hierarchy and you are now a citizen, subject to the will and laws of government. Catching on to the game now?
Also, concerning the US FLAG. US Code 4. When you are in a local magistrates office YOU ARE NOT ON US SOIL!!!!! Any flag that has gold stitching around the perimeter of the flag is indicative of a United States territory on FOREIGN SOIL!!. Military members know this because it is the same flag you will also see at US Embassies all over the world. Similarly when you are in any court, even inside the border of the United States, you are STILL in an INTERNATIONAL COURT - NOT ON US SOIL!! Here is a thought experiment: Why is - read FULL descr here: https://ugetube.com/watch/5hVAp2NAuDnXIy4
Yup.. that's why they REALLY went after Sadam and Iraq because he also refused the Satanic Rothschild central bank scam and also because of certain biblical occult rituals they wanted to carry out as well, similar to the 9-11 Ritual on the NY Energy center. This is why Iran was also being considered a "Threat". Just like when Democrats talk about Trump or Republicans being a "Threat".. they're a THREAT to THEIR PLANS for World domination, control and implementing their SICK Satanic NWO System. Meanwhile they're the ones that are killing people Left and right and couldn't care less as they serve their Master Satan.
“Jordan Maxwell was the pioneer that covered this information twenty + years ago. Alex Jones had him on Infowars around approximately 2002 and everyone laughed at Jordan Maxwell and they said he was "crazy". Please research Jordan Maxwell's work too. If you can eliminate your social security card by way of https://www.ssa.gov/forms/s... and also repeal your birth certificate - you have successfully ***KILLED YOUR STRAWMAN representation fiction of you, the living person, with the same name, but only in all capital letters.***
Jordan Maxwell also was the first to discuss Maritime Admiralty law vs Common Law (law of the land). The courts see you as a corporate fiction because you had to pass through your mother's birth CANAL. Your birth certificate is a SHIPPING MANIFEST of the goods and service aboard. Every corporate fiction is estimated to be worth around 750,000 dollars *this is 2002 estimate and is probably higher now due to inflation*. Where did they derive the 750,000 dollar mark? In 2002 that was the average cumulative tax revenue that a person would pay over the duration of their life. That is why when people give birth to children, the IRS gives a TAX CREDIT for creating another debt slave to the system. Your tax credit from the IRS comes from the servitude taxes that your children will pay throughout their lifetime on their labor. So unwittingly, parents are duped at the hospital to abdicate their parental rights and sign your children unknowingly over to the State. That is why the State forces vaccines and other laws upon your child because they now literally OWN THAT CHILD AS CHATTEL. A person only has an illusion of freedom. A famous quote said it most eloquently and efficaciously: "There is no one more helplessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free." - Please do your research on the aforementioned subject so that you can break free.
***Also everyone please research Cancellatura of Foreign Instruments***. Equally important. If you stop feeding the beast (government) through global non-compliance, then the beast becomes feckless and succumbs to the collective conscious of the We the People, who are the Masters of Government.
In Hierarchy:
God created Man
Man created government
government created corporate fictions called "citizens".
No servant is greater than his master. Therefore government is NEVER NEVER NEVER greater than Man, or God. This is why Man must never take orders from government. It is only natural law and order when government bows to the request of Man...not the other way around.
And when speaking to a government official, they often ask a legal-ese question. "Do you understand?" And that translates to "Do you stand under my authority?" - It is a question to see if you have discernment...if you declare yourself a sovereign citizen, or a slave of government (a citizen). The other question often asked in the beginning of court proceedings is that the judge/magistrate (magi = magician btw and strate = state official) will ask if that is "you" on the court document (which is always in all capital letters because all capital letters IS the CORPORATE FICTION of you!! - It is NOT "you", the living breathing Person that God created. The corporate fiction is what the government created. So if you say, "Yes that is me on the paper" You have unknowingly waived your Constitutional Rights as a Person and relegated yourself to the bottom of the hierarchy and you are now a citizen, subject to the will and laws of government. Catching on to the game now?
Also, concerning the US FLAG. US Code 4. When you are in a local magistrates office YOU ARE NOT ON US SOIL!!!!! Any flag that has gold stitching around the perimeter of the flag is indicative of a United States territory on FOREIGN SOIL!!. Military members know this because it is the same flag you will also see at US Embassies all over the world. Similarly when you are in any court, even inside the border of the United States, you are STILL in an INTERNATIONAL COURT - NOT ON US SOIL!! Here is a thought experiment: Why is - read FULL descr here: https://ugetube.com/watch/5hVAp2NAuDnXIy4
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.