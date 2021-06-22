Sex Change Operations for Veterans: 18 Dimensional Chess Played in a Skirt…or Slacks…Take Your Pick!

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LINKS MENTIONED IN VIDEO
Gateway Pundit Article: Department of Veterans Affairs to Pay for Sex Changes… While Over 35,000 Veterans Remain Homeless
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/department-veterans-affairs-pay-sex-changes-35000-veterans-remain-homeless/
Video Referenced
18-Dimensional Chess - A Labyrinth of Deception Born of Cosmological Warfare, Millenia in the Making
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5wj2wJj7DF1o/
War Is A Racket (PDF) Major General Smedley Butler
https://www.academia.edu/13529283/War_Is_A_Racket_by_Major_General_Smedley_Butler_1935_
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