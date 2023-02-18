Create New Account
Uncensored: Shimon Yanowitz - NEW! Nanotech in Injected People is SPREADING!
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago
Maria Zeee Uncensored


Feb 17, 2023


Shimon Yanowitz joins us to discuss his new research into how the nanotech inside COVID-injected people is spreading to the uninjected, as well as recent revelations about nanotech detection in the sputum.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29xlsq-live-8-uncensored-shimon-yanowitz-new-nanotech-in-injected-people-is-spread.html


Keywords
healthvaccinemedicinenanotechnologysheddingspreadinguncensoredjabshotinoculationnanotechinjectioncovidshimon yanowitzmaria zeee

