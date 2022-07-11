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Child Extermination Sites Set Up In NY: Large Crowd Gathers, Begging Parents To Spare Kids
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586 views • July 11, 2022

The new Child Vaccine (aka Eugenics) clinics have been roaringly unpopular!

Why?

Because parents know better!

Edward Szall joins to discuss what these vaccines are doing to children, and why it is UNNECESSARY to vaccinate them when COVID isn’t even a THREAT!

These clot shots need to be BANNED, not an “option”.

Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit http://goldco.com/SP

Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com

Check out http://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com

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Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters TV

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childrennew yorkvaxxstew peters
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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