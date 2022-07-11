Child Extermination Sites Set Up In NY: Large Crowd Gathers, Begging Parents To Spare Kids

The new Child Vaccine (aka Eugenics) clinics have been roaringly unpopular!

Why?

Because parents know better!

Edward Szall joins to discuss what these vaccines are doing to children, and why it is UNNECESSARY to vaccinate them when COVID isn’t even a THREAT!

These clot shots need to be BANNED, not an “option”.

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