https://gettr.com/post/p2577be176d
1/15/2023 Miles Guo: Why has the West tolerated the CCP's infiltration and influence for so long? The CCP has been silencing everyone with the “Do not interfere in China's internal affairs” card; why did the West finally have the guts to say “No” to the CCP?
#DoNotIntefereInChinaInternalAffairs #iPhoneBackdoor #spychips
1/15/2023 文贵直播：西方为何一直容忍中共对西方的干涉和渗透呢？一张不许干涉中国内政的牌打了很多年；现在西方终于有种说不了？
#不干涉中国内政 #苹果手机后门 #间谍芯片
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.