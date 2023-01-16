https://gettr.com/post/p2577be176d

1/15/2023 Miles Guo: Why has the West tolerated the CCP's infiltration and influence for so long? The CCP has been silencing everyone with the “Do not interfere in China's internal affairs” card; why did the West finally have the guts to say “No” to the CCP?

#DoNotIntefereInChinaInternalAffairs #iPhoneBackdoor #spychips





1/15/2023 文贵直播：西方为何一直容忍中共对西方的干涉和渗透呢？一张不许干涉中国内政的牌打了很多年；现在西方终于有种说不了？

#不干涉中国内政 #苹果手机后门 #间谍芯片