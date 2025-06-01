BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Net Throwing at Enemy Quadcopter Drone Ballet - Montage
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1270 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
138 views • 1 day ago

Combat Net Throwing at Enemy Quadcopter Drones

CAUGHT 10 MILLION RUBLES IN A MONTH.

A Russian fighter with the call sign "Beard" is also engaged in combating enemy drones, but to a lesser extent - with quadcopters.

👉 Using a net thrower, in May in the Kharkov direction he shot down 68 Mavics and one FPV - not all of them are shown in the video, the downing of slightly less than 50 pieces is shown.

The approximate minimum cost of downed drones varies around 10 million rubles, which demonstrates the effectiveness of using net throwers not only in terms of combat effectiveness, but also in terms of economics.

⚡️@Two Majors two_majors

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy