Thousands of children were RAPED: Where are the rapists?', ‘Why aren’t they in jail? - Tucker Carlson, clip

153 views • 1 day ago

Tucker goes OFF on Pam Bondi’s handling of the Epstein Files

‘Thousands of children were RAPED… where are the rapists?

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.