© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 006 - All about STRs & Why Now is the Perfect Time to Invest in Them
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • August 18, 2019
In this episode, you get to learn a little more about Michelle and her background in investing: how she got started and who her mentors were and are. She also explains exactly what it is about Short Term Rentals that she likes and why you might want to look into STRs for an investment yourself. Also, Michelle will explain why now is a great time to invest in STRs. Find out more by going to our website, https://www.strrevenue.com .
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.