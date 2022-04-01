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Groomer Teachers MELT DOWN Over Ban of Sexualization of Children
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190 views • April 01, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Florida is fighting against the LGBTQ cult, in defense of children facing torment from their perverted teachers. Lauren Witzke and Edward Szall detailed the anti-groomer Bill, it’s implications for radical teachers, and the trans-ified U.S. Airforce. Cory Bernaert openly stated he won’t abide by the law, and rather wants to share his perversions with his kindergarten class.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vz7x55-groomer-teachers-melt-down-over-ban-of-sexualization-of-children.html
Florida is fighting against the LGBTQ cult, in defense of children facing torment from their perverted teachers. Lauren Witzke and Edward Szall detailed the anti-groomer Bill, it’s implications for radical teachers, and the trans-ified U.S. Airforce. Cory Bernaert openly stated he won’t abide by the law, and rather wants to share his perversions with his kindergarten class.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vz7x55-groomer-teachers-melt-down-over-ban-of-sexualization-of-children.html
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