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AZ State Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita doesn't like to be asked questions.
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270 views • July 25, 2021
Source: https://t.me/thegatewaypundit_news/512
"State Senator Michelle Ugenti Rita Has TGP Reporter Removed From Trump Rally And ARRESTED after She is Booed Off Stage (VIDEO)"
See also: https://t.me/thegatewaypundit_news/510
"State Senator Michelle Ugenti Rita Has TGP Reporter Removed From Trump Rally And ARRESTED after She is Booed Off Stage (VIDEO)"
See also: https://t.me/thegatewaypundit_news/510
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