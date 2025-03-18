BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump is DONE: Yemen's Missiles will CRUSH US Military w/ Larry Johnson & Ray McGovern
What is happening
What is happening
9666 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
257 views • 1 month ago


Mar 17, 2025 #yemen #trump #usmilitary

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson and Ray McGovern drop truth bombs on Trump's major military campaign on Yemen which has sent shockwaves throughout the Middle East and the world. They are joined on Danny Haiphong's program by geopolitical expert Glenn Diesen to discuss the wider geopolitical implications of yet another military quagmire that could spell doom for Trump.


FOLLOW ME ON X: https://x.com/SpiritofHo

FOLLOW ME ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/DannyHaiphong

FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: https://t.me/dannyhaiphong


SUPPORT THE CHANNEL ON PATREON:


  / dannyhaiphong


Support the channel in other ways:


https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dannyhai...

Substack: chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.com

Cashapp: $Dhaiphong

Venmo: @dannyH2020

Paypal: https://paypal.me/spiritofho


Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/dannyhaiphong


#yemen #trump #usmilitary

Transcript

Keywords
trumpisraelgenocideus militaryaipacgazalarry johnsonmissilesyemenray mcgoverncrush
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy