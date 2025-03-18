Trump is DONE: Yemen's Missiles will CRUSH US Military w/ Larry Johnson & Ray McGovern

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mar 17, 2025 #yemen #trump #usmilitary
Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson and Ray McGovern drop truth bombs on Trump's major military campaign on Yemen which has sent shockwaves throughout the Middle East and the world. They are joined on Danny Haiphong's program by geopolitical expert Glenn Diesen to discuss the wider geopolitical implications of yet another military quagmire that could spell doom for Trump.
#yemen #trump #usmilitary
