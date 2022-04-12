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Praise vs Flattery: What is the Difference?
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12 views • April 12, 2022
What's the difference between praise & flattery? The two can easily be confused. Do you feel your own praise for God falling a bit flat lately? If you want to get back to your first love, this video will help you to understand the difference between real praise and worship for God, and the shallow flattery that leaves you feeling unfulfilled.
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