EPOCH TV - Crossroads with Joshua Philipp:



Market Falls Mirror Great Depression; Unemployment Numbers Doctored

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://ept.ms/DepressionYT

The United States is seeing economic trends not witnessed since the Great Depression, including with its falling GDP. While there are various estimates on the crisis, it’s projected to last for years before real improvements are seen, and early estimates didn’t take into account unforeseen events such as ongoing lockdowns in China or Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has been tweeting about rising employment and improvements in the economy. But emerging data suggests the numbers may not be accurate. This includes a recent admission by the Philadelphia Fed that it overstated US jobs by at least 1.1 million