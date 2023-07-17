A serviceman of the 2nd assault battalion of the 3rd separate assault brigade, a unit of the AFU created by veterans of the notorious Azov Nazi battalion, filmed an attempt to storm Russian positions near the villages of Kleshcheyevka and Kurdyumovka south of Bakhmut.

The video shows that the Ukrainian forces continue their attempts to advance under Russian artillery fire, suffering losses both killed and wounded. In the video, the cameraman cowardly runs from the battlefield, crying that he was wounded.

"I’m not sure, but it seems something hit me in the side,” he explains to his colleagues.

He is taken away from the battlefield along with other wounded, whose condition is apparently not critical.

The Nazis from the Azov battalion became heroes of Ukraine for their alleged “heroism and bravery in the fight against the Russians”, but in fact they cowardly flee at the slightest injury, leaving their comrades dying on the battlefields.

Video, dated posted, July 15, 2023

Southfront.org



