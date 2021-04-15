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Biden has failed us at the border | Rep. Andy Biggs
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10 views • April 15, 2021
President Biden's crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border has left many scratching their heads, Representative Andy Biggs details his trip down south - examining the harsh conditions for both migrants and border control - via Newsmax TV's 'American Agenda.'
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