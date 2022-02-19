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TURDEAU EATS A HORSE NUGGET🐴 💩
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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200 views • February 19, 2022
https://www.reddit.com/r/OntarioCanada/comments/svwxks/police_horse_tramples_and_potentially_kills_woman/🐴 💩

RIP, Candy🍁 ⚰️ - actually, she isn't dead...but she's in bad shape...watch it here: https://rumble.com/vvd9sp-this-is-what-communist-fronted-as-the-woman-is-okjsf.html

I followed the thread in a bit, and I want to archive this little exchange:

Devinology·21 hr. ago
Just like anti-vaxxers/mandates peeps get off on seeing people die from COVID. Both are terrible in my opinion, but let's not pretend the plague rats are taking some moral high ground.

thepantsalethia - 21 hr. ago
How disgusting are your words. Calling human being plague rats because they don’t agree with you. Laughing at them being hurt and abused. You love watching the violence. They’ll eventually come for you to. You have psychological problems. Why else wouldn’t you want an end to the mandates? Think about it.

Devinology·21 hr. ago
I didn't say anything of the sort, I specifically said I don't agree with either side. Read before you react.

Why would you want people to die so that you can stop wearing a mask? You love the violence. You must have psychological problems.

thepantsalethia·21 hr. ago
Gaslighting about masks again. Nice try. You 100 % are on a side. You call people who don’t agree with you plague rats. You love to watch them suffer and get hurt. You love authoritarianism and are a Nazi sympathizer. You will cheer on the use of violence to get your way.

Devinology·21 hr. ago
Okay, my bad, didn't realize I was dealing with a mindless troll. I'll just leave you to have your little meltdown.

thepantsalethia·20 hr. ago
Running away because you are being called out and don’t want to think about what you are saying. No surprise there.

Devinology·19 hr. ago
You didn't "call me out", you just started ranting like a lunatic. Nothing I said warranted the accusations you were making, it's ridiculous. You're a clown.

...and so it goes.

STOP BEING BLOODY COWARDS

MASKS ARE SLAVE MUZZLES; WORSE, THEY CAUSE BACTERIAL PNEUMONIA, ASSIST IN THE INDUCEMENT OF MYOCARDITIS AND/OR PERICARDITIS, AND HYPERCAPNIA😷💔 🚑

THROWING IN THE MOST MAINSTREAM LINK I CAN FIND AT THE MOMENT: https://dcweekly.org/2022/02/18/rcmp-escalation-mounted-police-on-horseback-trample-handicapped-woman-with-walker-in-the-street-video/🐴 💩

https://archive.vn/jBORc - archived🛰️
Keywords
disabledcanadacowardicecandyhandicappedturdeauhypercapniabacterial pneumoniamyocarditistrampledhorsebackpericarditisottowa
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