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Politicians are trying to wash their hands of the pandemic and pretend they haven't beaten up our economy and pitted neighbour against neighbour for the last two years.
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111 views • April 25, 2022
They hope you'll forget just long enough to vote for them again so they can have another 3 years of doing whatever they want. Instead, vote for parties that are going to stand up for freedom, as One Nation has for decades.
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