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MILLION MAGA PROTEST IN WASH, DC ON JAN. 06TH [2020-12-19] - THE SALTY CRACKER (VIDEO)
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128 views • December 20, 2020
I too think 2021-01-06 is going to be a pivotal day for the USA, and the rest of the world. Whatever happens here, is going to happen worldwide. The massive election fraud is well-proven now. Most politicians and judges in the USA have been bought off or blackmailed into siding with the Communist New World Order Deep State and Shadow Government. It is clear that President Trump did win the election with a huge margin, perhaps as high as 400 or more of the 538 electoral college votes, so I can understand why the majority of people here are ready to go to war. Several mathematicians have even said it is statistically impossible that he lost. President Trump has been making key changes in personnel, which is something a person does that doesn't plan on surrendering, so I do think he is positioning himself to put down the insurrection with the use of the U.S. military. Most other people on earth also feel what happens here is going to effect them too, so worldwide protests for Trump are going on all the time, but they are not being carried on Mainstream Media, and not allowed on most social media and video upload sites in the USA because Big Tech is part of the coup. I am both retired military and retired law enforcement, and I have been hearing about off-duty and retired former co-workers going to Washington, DC for the protest to support Trump, and they are going well-armed. It appears many Patriots, Military, Law Enforcement, State Militia members, Military Veterans, and pro-2nd amendment citizens are also going well-armed. If the coup is not halted dead in its tracks on 2020-01-06 and the entire system of voting in the USA doesn't get thrown out and scraped, then it is very likely a Civil War will happen here. Hopefully the Civil War is not a planned part of the New World Order agenda itself, but I agree, that date is critical for the USA and the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. Time will tell if enough people show up or not, I think it will need to be several million people (rather than just one million), and a majority of them will need to be packing (for sure). This will likely also be the end of the 2nd Amendment here, if enough armed people don't show up to turn the tide.
Note: I am definitely not a Trump lover, to me, he is part of the lesser evil. I have been an Anarchist since I Fully Woke Up and became a Conscious Truther. I will say that if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris getaway with the coup, then the New World Agenda will ride in on the wave of the COVID-19 mRNA GMO Vaccinations and the citizens of the USA and the rest of the world will be beyond the POINT OF NO RETURN.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
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[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
The Salty Cracker
https://saltycrackermerch.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: I am definitely not a Trump lover, to me, he is part of the lesser evil. I have been an Anarchist since I Fully Woke Up and became a Conscious Truther. I will say that if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris getaway with the coup, then the New World Agenda will ride in on the wave of the COVID-19 mRNA GMO Vaccinations and the citizens of the USA and the rest of the world will be beyond the POINT OF NO RETURN.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
The Salty Cracker
https://saltycrackermerch.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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