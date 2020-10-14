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Anna Khait - Charles Strange (father of Seal Team 6's Michael Strange Shot Down in Afghanistan with his team) confirms Allen Howell Parrot, CIA whistle blower's info on Obama Admin Treason
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348 views • October 14, 2020
Charles Strange is the father of Michael Strange who was a member of Seal Team 6 (Gold Team) that was shot down in August of 2011. Charles reveals the strange details around the deaths of the team, and how Obama lied to him.
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