© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mark Valencia - Self Sufficient Me - Self Sustainability, Gardening, & Military Experience
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • November 18, 2021
Learn organic gardening, realistic self-sufficient living, keeping quail, chickens, and lots more! My channel is about self-sufficiency and based on my blog (established several years earlier) called "Self Sufficient Me" this doesn't mean I believe I am totally self-sufficient (nor do I want to be) but more that I want to "strive" to be as self-sufficient as I can with the current resources I have on offer.
https://www.youtube.com/c/Selfsufficientme
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUZX-FaPDq7w_TqB3QrAzWQ
Thank you for subscribing!
Look, and see the Earth through her eyes... metaphorically means trying to work WITH nature rather than forcing it artificially.
Go here to get Birdies Raised Garden bed in the USA: https://shop.epicgardening.com/ and use SSME2020 for a 5% discount.
In Australia & New Zealand go to https://birdiesgardenproducts.com.au/ or https://birdiesgardenproducts.co.nz/ and use Code SSMEbird for a 5% discount.
Harvest Right freeze dryer website: https://affiliates.harvestright.com/1...
For Australian freeze dryer purchases: https://bit.ly/2XElqKz
Plant Doctor Fertiliser: Go to https://www.plantdoctor.com.au/ and use SSM20 = "One-time" use code offering 20% off products (not shipping). Next time you shop use SSM10 = 10% off products (not shipping).
Support me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/selfsufficientme (the top tier $25 AU enables mentoring from yours truly via an exclusive VIP email where I will answer your questions etc ASAP).
Hoselink Garden Products such as hose reels go here https://l.linklyhq.com/l/5uZu and you will automatically get a 10% discount on checkout!
My second channel Self Sufficient Me 2: https://bit.ly/331edDu
New (third) Channel: Self Suffishing Me https://bit.ly/2LiIWqt
Help support the Channel and buy a T-shirt/Merchandise from our Spreadshirt shop: https://bit.ly/3lmqMkr or Teespring https://bit.ly/3neEYO8
Check out www.gardentoolsnow.com/ for tools such as the Prong I recommend to use.
Rolling Sifter: https://rollingsifter.ecwid.com/ use Compostyng (yes with a "y") during checkout for a 10% discount. Cheryl (a registered nurse by trade invented and hand makes these sifters).
Shop for plants or garden equip on eBay Australia: https://bit.ly/2BPCykb
Blog: http://www.selfsufficientme.com/ (use the search bar on my website to find info on certain subjects or gardening ideas)
Forum: http://www.selfsufficientculture.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/self_sufficient_me
Facebook: https://bit.ly/2Zi5kDv
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SufficientMe
Subscribe to my channel: http://goo.gl/cpbojR
Self Sufficient Me is based on our small 3-acre property/homestead in SE Queensland Australia about 45kms north of Brisbane - the climate is subtropical (similar to Florida). I started Self Sufficient Me in 2011 as a blog website project where I document and write about backyard food growing, self-sufficiency, and urban farming in general. I love sharing my foodie and DIY adventures online so come along with me and let's get into it! Cheers, Mark :) #garden #gardening #pineapple
*Disclaimer: Some links to products in this description and comments sections are affiliated, meaning, I receive a small commission if you follow these links and then purchase an item. I will always declare in a video if the video is sponsored and as of October 2021 I am yet to do a sponsored video.
https://www.addyadds.one/
Telegram: https://www.t.me/oneaddyadds
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR8UoUPvixzHTDPv_qkF7wg
PeerTube: https://vid.addyadds.us
ODYSEE: Addy Adds (odysee.com)
FACEBOOK: HTTPS://WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/ONEADDYADDS
TWITTER: HTTPS://TWITTER.COM/ONEADDYADDS
BITCHUTE: HTTPS://WWW.BITCHUTE.COM/CHANNEL/BGELNAOKAOII/
PAYPAL: HTTPS://PAYPAL.ME/ONEADDYADDS
PATREON: HTTPS://WWW.PATREON.COM/ADDYADDS
VENMO: HTTPS://VENMO.COM/ADDYADDS
UGE TUBE: HTTPS://UGETUBE.COM/@ADDYADDS
BRANDNEWTUBE: HTTPS://BRANDNEWTUBE.COM/@ADDYADDS
RUMBLE: HTTPS://RUMBLE.COM/C/ADDYADDS
Streamyard Referral Link: https://streamyard.com?pal=6421268531249152
Free 4K Youtube Video Downloader: https://www.4kdownload.com/?
ref=adakinolsen
Rumble Video Referral Link: https://rumble.com/register/AddyAdds/
Melon App Referral Link (Like Streamyard but cheaper!)
https://melonapp.com?ref=addyadds
https://cash.app/$AddyAdds
B T C : 19LZoqmcHjxTnxs5tHv5qpgo971iD3vXVH
https://www.youtube.com/c/Selfsufficientme
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUZX-FaPDq7w_TqB3QrAzWQ
Thank you for subscribing!
Look, and see the Earth through her eyes... metaphorically means trying to work WITH nature rather than forcing it artificially.
Go here to get Birdies Raised Garden bed in the USA: https://shop.epicgardening.com/ and use SSME2020 for a 5% discount.
In Australia & New Zealand go to https://birdiesgardenproducts.com.au/ or https://birdiesgardenproducts.co.nz/ and use Code SSMEbird for a 5% discount.
Harvest Right freeze dryer website: https://affiliates.harvestright.com/1...
For Australian freeze dryer purchases: https://bit.ly/2XElqKz
Plant Doctor Fertiliser: Go to https://www.plantdoctor.com.au/ and use SSM20 = "One-time" use code offering 20% off products (not shipping). Next time you shop use SSM10 = 10% off products (not shipping).
Support me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/selfsufficientme (the top tier $25 AU enables mentoring from yours truly via an exclusive VIP email where I will answer your questions etc ASAP).
Hoselink Garden Products such as hose reels go here https://l.linklyhq.com/l/5uZu and you will automatically get a 10% discount on checkout!
My second channel Self Sufficient Me 2: https://bit.ly/331edDu
New (third) Channel: Self Suffishing Me https://bit.ly/2LiIWqt
Help support the Channel and buy a T-shirt/Merchandise from our Spreadshirt shop: https://bit.ly/3lmqMkr or Teespring https://bit.ly/3neEYO8
Check out www.gardentoolsnow.com/ for tools such as the Prong I recommend to use.
Rolling Sifter: https://rollingsifter.ecwid.com/ use Compostyng (yes with a "y") during checkout for a 10% discount. Cheryl (a registered nurse by trade invented and hand makes these sifters).
Shop for plants or garden equip on eBay Australia: https://bit.ly/2BPCykb
Blog: http://www.selfsufficientme.com/ (use the search bar on my website to find info on certain subjects or gardening ideas)
Forum: http://www.selfsufficientculture.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/self_sufficient_me
Facebook: https://bit.ly/2Zi5kDv
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SufficientMe
Subscribe to my channel: http://goo.gl/cpbojR
Self Sufficient Me is based on our small 3-acre property/homestead in SE Queensland Australia about 45kms north of Brisbane - the climate is subtropical (similar to Florida). I started Self Sufficient Me in 2011 as a blog website project where I document and write about backyard food growing, self-sufficiency, and urban farming in general. I love sharing my foodie and DIY adventures online so come along with me and let's get into it! Cheers, Mark :) #garden #gardening #pineapple
*Disclaimer: Some links to products in this description and comments sections are affiliated, meaning, I receive a small commission if you follow these links and then purchase an item. I will always declare in a video if the video is sponsored and as of October 2021 I am yet to do a sponsored video.
https://www.addyadds.one/
Telegram: https://www.t.me/oneaddyadds
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR8UoUPvixzHTDPv_qkF7wg
PeerTube: https://vid.addyadds.us
ODYSEE: Addy Adds (odysee.com)
FACEBOOK: HTTPS://WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/ONEADDYADDS
TWITTER: HTTPS://TWITTER.COM/ONEADDYADDS
BITCHUTE: HTTPS://WWW.BITCHUTE.COM/CHANNEL/BGELNAOKAOII/
PAYPAL: HTTPS://PAYPAL.ME/ONEADDYADDS
PATREON: HTTPS://WWW.PATREON.COM/ADDYADDS
VENMO: HTTPS://VENMO.COM/ADDYADDS
UGE TUBE: HTTPS://UGETUBE.COM/@ADDYADDS
BRANDNEWTUBE: HTTPS://BRANDNEWTUBE.COM/@ADDYADDS
RUMBLE: HTTPS://RUMBLE.COM/C/ADDYADDS
Streamyard Referral Link: https://streamyard.com?pal=6421268531249152
Free 4K Youtube Video Downloader: https://www.4kdownload.com/?
ref=adakinolsen
Rumble Video Referral Link: https://rumble.com/register/AddyAdds/
Melon App Referral Link (Like Streamyard but cheaper!)
https://melonapp.com?ref=addyadds
https://cash.app/$AddyAdds
B T C : 19LZoqmcHjxTnxs5tHv5qpgo971iD3vXVH
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.