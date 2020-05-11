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** FDA APPROVED REMDESIVIR LINKED TO GLOBALISTS GATES, CLINTONS, SOROS AND THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY ** Think About It
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67 views • May 11, 2020
** (excerpt from video) - Think About It - Will President Trump Send Them To Prison? : https://www.brighteon.com/0349ba4a-2c83-463a-9716-65094fc638f9
** ( Metatron's Cube Commentary) - The organizations and people, listed below, that are pushing the global agenda to vaccinate and track everyone through ID2020 on the planet are the same people who have caused all the pain and suffering through the damage they have inflicted on humanity thus far. For decades they have injected their poisons into our loved ones who are and were innocent by thinking that the science of man could save us all. Mothers, fathers,, sons, daughters and beloved friends are all targets of their destruction. Anyone who has had a loved one pass or suffer throughout the years should know that these are the sadistic individuals who need to be held accountable for the evil they have incurred. Due to their perverted minds they have deceived us by injecting their poisons into the science that is meant to heal humanity. Their agenda to depopulate the planet of humanity through pain and suffering needs to be averted if we are to survive. There are those who have been exposed and others who remain unidentified by concealing themselves behind a curtain of darkness. The light will shine on them soon enough. May God help us to see the light and guide us to our salvation.
** CIN (Civilian Intelligence Network)
In May 2020, as the drug Remdesivir was approved by the FDA (Fake Drug Administration) as a potential treatment for the COVID-19 Wuhan/coronavirus disease. Biopharmaceutical company Gilead, CCP (Chinese Communist Party), The International Medical Organization UNITAID, George Soros, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization, the NIH, CDC, the Clinton Health Access Initiative, and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci, together are trying to suppress the highly effective drug Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 in favor of Remdesivir and support Contract Tracing under the ID2020 Act. Dr. Fauci slapped down Hydroxychloroquine, stating it was anecdotal, has a 92% success rate.
Isn’t it just an interesting coincidence that Remdesivir is made by Gilead and is a “CURE” for COVID-19. China holds the patent on the drug through an agreement with Gilead’s drug patent sharing subsidiary branch called UNITAID who has an office near Wuhan. Gilead has partnered with WuXi AppTech, owned in part by George Soros, and has engaged with the drug purchasing group UNITAID an outgrowth of the United Nations. Their main financial investors are the WHO, George Soros, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and a partnership relationship with the Clinton Health Access Initiative. Both Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx are associated with the Clinton Health Access Initiative.
Gilead and UNITAID were financial supporters of Hillary Clinton. Dr. Fauci, under the Obama administration, was the one authorizing millions to be sent to The Wuhan Institute of Virology specifically for the “gain of function” study of Coronaviruses to create a bio-weapon. The Best Coincidences are always found when you follow the money.
(CIN) - https://civilianintelligencenetwork.ca/2020/02/12/george-soros-bill-gates-partner-with-china-on-coronavirus-drug/
** ( Metatron's Cube Commentary) - The organizations and people, listed below, that are pushing the global agenda to vaccinate and track everyone through ID2020 on the planet are the same people who have caused all the pain and suffering through the damage they have inflicted on humanity thus far. For decades they have injected their poisons into our loved ones who are and were innocent by thinking that the science of man could save us all. Mothers, fathers,, sons, daughters and beloved friends are all targets of their destruction. Anyone who has had a loved one pass or suffer throughout the years should know that these are the sadistic individuals who need to be held accountable for the evil they have incurred. Due to their perverted minds they have deceived us by injecting their poisons into the science that is meant to heal humanity. Their agenda to depopulate the planet of humanity through pain and suffering needs to be averted if we are to survive. There are those who have been exposed and others who remain unidentified by concealing themselves behind a curtain of darkness. The light will shine on them soon enough. May God help us to see the light and guide us to our salvation.
** CIN (Civilian Intelligence Network)
In May 2020, as the drug Remdesivir was approved by the FDA (Fake Drug Administration) as a potential treatment for the COVID-19 Wuhan/coronavirus disease. Biopharmaceutical company Gilead, CCP (Chinese Communist Party), The International Medical Organization UNITAID, George Soros, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization, the NIH, CDC, the Clinton Health Access Initiative, and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci, together are trying to suppress the highly effective drug Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 in favor of Remdesivir and support Contract Tracing under the ID2020 Act. Dr. Fauci slapped down Hydroxychloroquine, stating it was anecdotal, has a 92% success rate.
Isn’t it just an interesting coincidence that Remdesivir is made by Gilead and is a “CURE” for COVID-19. China holds the patent on the drug through an agreement with Gilead’s drug patent sharing subsidiary branch called UNITAID who has an office near Wuhan. Gilead has partnered with WuXi AppTech, owned in part by George Soros, and has engaged with the drug purchasing group UNITAID an outgrowth of the United Nations. Their main financial investors are the WHO, George Soros, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and a partnership relationship with the Clinton Health Access Initiative. Both Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx are associated with the Clinton Health Access Initiative.
Gilead and UNITAID were financial supporters of Hillary Clinton. Dr. Fauci, under the Obama administration, was the one authorizing millions to be sent to The Wuhan Institute of Virology specifically for the “gain of function” study of Coronaviruses to create a bio-weapon. The Best Coincidences are always found when you follow the money.
(CIN) - https://civilianintelligencenetwork.ca/2020/02/12/george-soros-bill-gates-partner-with-china-on-coronavirus-drug/
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