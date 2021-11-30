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Exclusive Trump Chief Mark Meadows 1-On-1: 2020 Election Covid-19, Bioweapon, and China Ties
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132 views • November 30, 2021
https://rumble.com/vpz6kq-exclusive-trump-chief-1-on-1-2020-election-covid-19-bioweapon-and-china-tie.html
Even for believers in America first, Donald Trump’s four years in office were difficult. From week to week, day to day, even hour to hour, the presidency could alternate between incredible and infuriating. But despite all that frustration, there was an upward trend to the Trump presidency, and to close observers, it’s clear that his final year in office was his best one. And for that, at least some of the credit has to go to President Trump’s final chief of staff, Mark Meadows.
He joins us.
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Even for believers in America first, Donald Trump’s four years in office were difficult. From week to week, day to day, even hour to hour, the presidency could alternate between incredible and infuriating. But despite all that frustration, there was an upward trend to the Trump presidency, and to close observers, it’s clear that his final year in office was his best one. And for that, at least some of the credit has to go to President Trump’s final chief of staff, Mark Meadows.
He joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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