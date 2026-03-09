Kamal Khazari, foreign policy advisor to the Supreme Leader, asked if the U.S. has 'drastically degrade' Iran's military - CNN interview clip

Kamal Khazari, foreign policy advisor to the Supreme Leader, asked if the U.S. has "drastically degraded" Iran's military:

"That is one of the false narratives the United States government is producing. Iranian military is quite strong. They have the motivation. They have the arms they need, which are produced in Iran. We are not dependent on any other country for weapons and arms."

Asked if this is an existential threat to the Islamic Republic:

"It is. And therefore we have to stay with full might — as we are doing now."