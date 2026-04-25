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Israel brings Gaza playbook to southern Lebanon
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Israel brings Gaza playbook to southern Lebanon

💬 “All houses in villages near the border in Lebanon will be destroyed according to the Rafah and Beit Hanoun model in Gaza,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on March 31.

So it is hardly shocking that Israel keeps attacking southern Lebanon despite the ceasefire — when genocidal intent is stated this openly, Zionists are not even pretending anymore.

Adding:   Netanyahu orders attack on Lebanon after Hezbollah ‘ceasefire violation’

Netanyahu ordered to strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon with force

Adding:

Defense & diplomacy: Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan & Egypt form new power broker axis

The US-Israeli war on Iran has nudged a group of regional heavyweights into a format of growing military interoperability, overlapping deals, and synchronized diplomacy.

This isn’t NATO 2.0, but a coordinated front where Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Egypt push back against a potential post-Iran war order scripted by the US and Israel.

On the diplomatic front, the four foreign ministers convened in Islamabad in March, with Pakistan stepping in as a key go-between in efforts to de-escalate tensions between the US and Iran. 

Key defense building blocks:

🇵🇰🇸🇦 Pakistan and Saudi Arabia sign a Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement: aggression against one is aggression against both (September 2025)

🇹🇷🇪🇬 Turkey and Egypt revive joint naval drills after 13 years (2025)

🇪🇬🇹🇷 Turkey and Egypt ink a military cooperation agreement, including an export deal valued at approximately $350M covering ammunition supplies and establishment of production lines inside Egypt (February 2026)

🇹🇷🇸🇦🇵🇰 Turkey deepens defense ties with both Saudi Arabia & Pakistan, with joint drone and missile production on the table

Here's what each brings:

🔴 Turkey has a booming domestic defense industry churning out drones, missiles, and fifth-gen fighter jets

🔴 Saudi Arabia is pouring billions into defense diversification beyond the US, and investing in homegrown tech under Vision 2030

🔴 Egypt: One of the region's largest standing armies ( ≈ 38,500–440,000 active troops, 479,000–480,000 reserves, & 397,000 paramilitary forces), Suez Canal leverage, and a veteran diplomatic machine

🔴 Pakistan: Nuclear deterrent, battle-hardened military with longstanding ties to Gulf states

 @geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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