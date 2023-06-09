Create New Account
The "N" Word
https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2013/08/05/209194252/15-years-later-tawana-brawley-has-paid-1-percent-of-penalty


The "N" word has been used casually for far too long in service to evil. It has been used to facilitate death, destruction and slavery.

If you are serious about promoting brotherhood and unity, then you'll fight back against those who use this provocative word as a call to treat a group of people as sub-human simply because of the color of their skin.

barry soetoroslaverysplcal sharptonnaacpccpjesse jacksonplantationconfederacy

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
