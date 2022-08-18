So a man climbs inside a trash compactor. What could possibly go wrong Guess what happened

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Crenshaw
August 17, 2022
I keep hearing people say the clot shot is an IQ test. I would say this was an IQ test. I mean what were we attempting to retrieve here? Keys? Welfare card? Weed? .357? Or was it something really important like a hair scrunchy or a lottery ticket? If he was doing it for the woman standing there, I can guess why she was not climbing in there herself. And the smell...he was in his 50's? How did this mental midget last that long?
I see a Tik Tok challenge in the works.
Source: magicbird: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oZ11weR8vJSo/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/HKNKjaPShCQg/