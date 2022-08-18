So a man climbs inside a trash compactor. What could possibly go wrong Guess what happened

Jim Crenshaw





August 17, 2022





I keep hearing people say the clot shot is an IQ test. I would say this was an IQ test. I mean what were we attempting to retrieve here? Keys? Welfare card? Weed? .357? Or was it something really important like a hair scrunchy or a lottery ticket? If he was doing it for the woman standing there, I can guess why she was not climbing in there herself. And the smell...he was in his 50's? How did this mental midget last that long?

I see a Tik Tok challenge in the works.

Source: magicbird: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oZ11weR8vJSo/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/HKNKjaPShCQg/