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PART 1-AMAZING Revelations! "Mustard Seed/Particles/Quantum Faith" -"The Rose Of Sharon IS The BRIDE! 2 Groups Of 144K/Rachel/Gentile Bride 1st...Then Leah/Messianic Jews 2nd" - & Words From The Lord
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173 views • April 06, 2022
Quantum Reality: Space, Time, and Entanglement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BFrBr8oUVXU
Double Slit Experiment explained! by Jim Al-Khalili
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A9tKncAdlHQ
mustard seeds
https://www.google.com/search?client=opera-gx&;q=mustard+seeds&sourceid=opera&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8#imgrc=4G_TZ0aBhp_yFM
TheHolyAramaicScriptures.com
Matt 25
https://theholyaramaicscriptures.weebly.com/mat-25.html
ROSE OF SHARON SYMBOLIC MEANING
https://www.redargentina.com/rose-of-sharon-symbolic-meaning/
Song of Solomon 2
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Song+of+Solomon+2&;version=ESV
Elijah was a Gentile אליהו היה גוי
https://reneweddayafterday.home.blog/category/articles/elijah/elijah-was-a-gentile-elijah/
Vision 144,000 and a Message
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHt-bdBYA58
Mark Allison - Name that Tune
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9_dAmj8whQ
PALM'S PALM'S SUNDAY/LIVE TONIGHT 9PM EASTERN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j_xHQpzk2Cc
_______________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
(FOR PAYPAL BELOW: Just copy n paste the entire paypal link, it doesnt seem to want to work on here - but it does work if you copy n paste the whole thing - thanks guys!!)
PAY PAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BFrBr8oUVXU
Double Slit Experiment explained! by Jim Al-Khalili
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A9tKncAdlHQ
mustard seeds
https://www.google.com/search?client=opera-gx&;q=mustard+seeds&sourceid=opera&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8#imgrc=4G_TZ0aBhp_yFM
TheHolyAramaicScriptures.com
Matt 25
https://theholyaramaicscriptures.weebly.com/mat-25.html
ROSE OF SHARON SYMBOLIC MEANING
https://www.redargentina.com/rose-of-sharon-symbolic-meaning/
Song of Solomon 2
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Song+of+Solomon+2&;version=ESV
Elijah was a Gentile אליהו היה גוי
https://reneweddayafterday.home.blog/category/articles/elijah/elijah-was-a-gentile-elijah/
Vision 144,000 and a Message
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHt-bdBYA58
Mark Allison - Name that Tune
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9_dAmj8whQ
PALM'S PALM'S SUNDAY/LIVE TONIGHT 9PM EASTERN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j_xHQpzk2Cc
_______________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
(FOR PAYPAL BELOW: Just copy n paste the entire paypal link, it doesnt seem to want to work on here - but it does work if you copy n paste the whole thing - thanks guys!!)
PAY PAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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