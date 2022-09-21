Live Fast. Die Young 🎙️ A Eulogy

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An old friend of mine died. Patrick was a real dichotomy of inner demons, vices, insanity and redeeming features, work ethic, competitiveness, creativity, masterful persuasive ability, and ambition. Themes of this digital eulogy...Live Fast
A Divorce
Stress vs Vice
The Desirability of Insanity
On Male Invincibility
Latin America
Self Interest
Die Young
Read 📑 Live Fast. Die Young - A Eulogy
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/limitless-characters/1398-live-fast-die-young