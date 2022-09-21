Create New Account
Live Fast. Die Young 🎙️ A Eulogy
jroseland
Published 2 months ago

An old friend of mine died. Patrick was a real dichotomy of inner demons, vices, insanity and redeeming features, work ethic, competitiveness, creativity, masterful persuasive ability, and ambition. Themes of this digital eulogy...Live Fast

A Divorce

Stress vs Vice

The Desirability of Insanity

On Male Invincibility

Latin America

Self Interest

Die Young


Read 📑 Live Fast. Die Young - A Eulogy

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/limitless-characters/1398-live-fast-die-young


