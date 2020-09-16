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United We Say NO - to forced vaccine!
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77 views • September 16, 2020
In recent months, people around the world have suffered death, illness, shutdowns, quarantines, school closings, food shortages and other restrictions because of COVID.
And now we face a new threat – the threat of being bullied into vaccination.
Some are predicting we won’t get our lives back ‘til we get vaccinated. Some are saying that every person on the planet has to be vaccinated and tracked to “get back to normal.”
Now is this based on sound science?
And now we face a new threat – the threat of being bullied into vaccination.
Some are predicting we won’t get our lives back ‘til we get vaccinated. Some are saying that every person on the planet has to be vaccinated and tracked to “get back to normal.”
Now is this based on sound science?
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