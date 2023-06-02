Elon Musk Perfectly Explains Why People on the Left Aren't Funny
MUSK: “The essence of a lot of comedy is a revealed truth, like a hidden truth that people understand, intuitively or explicitly. And there’s that sort of moment of reveal, you know, kernel of truth, of often unacknowledged truth. And in that unacknowledged truth is the humor.”
source:
https://rumble.com/v2rdfnk-watch-elon-musk-perfectly-explains-why-people-on-the-left-arent-funny.html
