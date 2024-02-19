Create New Account
Shark Tank Mogul Kevin O’Leary is DONE INVESTING in the LOSER State of New York.
Published 21 hours ago

JUST IN: ⚠️ MEGA LOSER STATE | Fall out from Trump persecution continues, Shark Tank mogul Kevin O’Leary is DONE INVESTING in the State of New York..


"I would NEVER invest in New York now! And I'm NOT THE ONLY ONE saying that!"


source:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1759652865826537853

