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The Psychology of Hate Crime Hoaxes
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30 views • March 22, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance analyzes recent hate crime hoaxes and describes both what hoaxers hope to gain from fake hate crimes and the psychological need whites have to denounce "hatred" and "racism."
First posted to YouTube on December 12, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on December 12, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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