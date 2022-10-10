Pediatricians Continue to Inject Children Despite Seeing Serious Adverse Events

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Dr. Michelle Perro is one of the very few pediatricians who is not afraid to speak the truth about the COVID clot shots and also her peers.
(Oct 5, 2022) Full interview of Dr. Michelle Perro by Steve Kirsch: https://rumble.com/v1msee8-pediatrician-michelle-perro-speaks-out-against-the-covid-vaccines.html