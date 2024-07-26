Candidate for County Commissioner District 5 - Robert Fielitz

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Robert "Bob" Fielitz, Candidate for St. Clair County Commissioner, District 5, sits down with Eileen to talk about his campaign and what the voters are saying about the incumbent, Jeff Bohm. The choice is clear: Paving Paradise v Quality of Life! Follow Bob on his Facebook page.





