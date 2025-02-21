© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doug In Exile: Strategy, Jimmy Dore: Failing, Megyn Kelly: RFK Jr, Wendy Bell: Batting 1000 | EP1480 - Highlights Begin 02/21/2025 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v6nm21f-ep1480.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Doug In Exile 02/21 - Alarming Update On Supreme Court Strategy
https://rumble.com/embed/v6kljux/?pub=2trvx
***
Jimmy Dore Show 02/21 - Deborah Birx GRINS About Failing To Prevent Mass Deaths!
https://rumble.com/embed/v6l4116/?pub=2trvx
***
Megyn Kelly 02/21 - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Promises "Nothing is Off Limits" as He Plans to Transform HHS
https://rumble.com/embed/v6km619/?pub=2trvx
*** 56:30
Wendy Bell Radio 02/21 - Batting 1000
https://rumble.com/embed/v6l9o59/?pub=2trvx
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths