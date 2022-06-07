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Big Pharma Attempts to Destroy Medical Alternatives | Jeffrey Adams | God's Economy Grows
Battlefront Broadcasting
Battlefront Broadcasting
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115 views • June 07, 2022
For years people have used silver to cure ailments and Big Pharma has led a long and strong effort to stop it. Through propaganda and misinformation the medical lobby has made people to avoid and fear the means to help heal them. Jeffrey Adams has perfected and invented Micronic Silver which heals and treats many ailments including arthritic pain.
Through his product, endorsed by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, he leads an effort to help rebuild an economy for Christians and Americans. What benefits does his products provide? Is there a new economy emerging after Covid?

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silverozonehealthyskincaresunburneconomic declinesherri tenpenneyold medicinecolloidial silver
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