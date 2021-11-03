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How Could Trump Have Lost? Maybe He Didn't! - Larry Elder & Patrick Basham - November 1, 2021 - See description for Patrick Basham's Article
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Patrick Basham's Article:
Biden’s Inexplicable Victory
October 2021
Empirical evidence and historical data leads to an inescapable conclusion about the 2020 election. Here are nine categories of suspicious anomalies in Biden’s victory.
https://www.chroniclesmagazine.org/biden-s-inexplicable-victory/
Biden’s Inexplicable Victory
October 2021
Empirical evidence and historical data leads to an inescapable conclusion about the 2020 election. Here are nine categories of suspicious anomalies in Biden’s victory.
https://www.chroniclesmagazine.org/biden-s-inexplicable-victory/
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