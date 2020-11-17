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Medicating the Military—76% increase in psychiatric drugs; one in six now on a psychiatric drug or drug cocktail
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4 views • November 17, 2020
With millions of people taking psychotropic
drugs, clearly not everyone will
experience violent reactions to taking them. But
what drug regulatory agency warnings confirm,
is that a percentage of the population will.
https://www.cchrint.org/pdfs/violence-report.pdf
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
drugs, clearly not everyone will
experience violent reactions to taking them. But
what drug regulatory agency warnings confirm,
is that a percentage of the population will.
https://www.cchrint.org/pdfs/violence-report.pdf
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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