Nebraska’s DMV as the Final Gate: How Federal Parole Becomes State Privilege

Nebraska DMV issues driver’s licenses and state IDs to lawful non-citizens and parolees using federal documents. This single transaction grants driving, employment verification, and everyday privileges, raising questions about safety, voter registration risks, and state-level control over immigration-related policy.

View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/nebraskas-dmv-as-the-final-gate-how

#NebraskaDMV #NonCitizenLicense #ParoleeID #StateIDImmigration #DMVBottleneck