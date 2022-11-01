EXCLUSIVE: Part 1 - Interview With Attorneys Leading The Fight Against Medical Tyranny

Attorneys Daniel Watkins and Michael Hamilton announce the lawsuit on behalf of more than 400 PLAINTIFFS against KAISER PERMANENTE. Each of the Plaintiffs requested a religious exemption from the Defendants' Covid-19 "vaccination" policy as a reasonable accommodation for their sincerely held religious belief. In response, and in violation of the law, each of these employees received a blanket denial of their request. A clear violation of the employees' rights under state law.
