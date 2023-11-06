Did Herby just say #ThomasSowell influenced his #The1964Plan #Crime Plan?!?!? You really want to hear the rest of the discussion!
CTP S1E20 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Nov 04 2023 and thereafter) at: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/13906371-christitutionalist-politics-s1e20-victimhood-not-surprising-when-one-looks-for-it-they-find-it )...
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1E20) "Victimhood - not surprising when one looks for it, they find it"
Topic TheLibertyBeacon.com "Victimhood - not surprising when one looks for it, they find it" piece! And as I always say, the CTP show is meant as companion to the TLB piece that corresponds with this episode. So, whole lot more on "VICTIMHOOD" in the TLB piece, as I had the great honor to discuss Crime and Punishment with Herbert "Herby" Kay (The1964Plan.org founder (He must be a Racist wanting to go back to the 1960s, Right? NO, listen to show and LOGIC / REASONING and not Leftist #IdentityPolitics emotional-hysterics false accusations)) that went longer than expected and wanted therefore to keep every second of that discussion so "cut short" Segment 1 my vocalization part of the Victimhood topic.
