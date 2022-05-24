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Evil trick: „Sustainability“ - The path to dispossess all
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11 views • May 24, 2022
US expert for economic and market forecasts, Patrick Wood, uncovers how mankind is being deceived by the architects of a New World Order through smooth talking, whitewashing and glossing things over well. The modern magic word "sustainability" means nothing less than a New World Order of general dispossession, in other words: a total redistribution of all possessions, property and resources into the hands of a few global oligarchs.
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