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From Doomer To Bloomer | My Story
Delacabra
Delacabra
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25 views • August 06, 2022

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MOREhttps://youtu.be/8rBMWL2uBcc

A story about how I transitioned from doomer to bloomer. As someone who's high in the traits neuroticism and openness, I've always been prone to 'weltschmerz' and feelings of hopelessness. But I found a solution to change my life for the better.

Script, voice, cuts, footage by Einzelgänger. Although, I've used Creative Commons (links below) as well as Pixabay material (links available upon request).

PURCHASE MY BOOK (affiliate links):

Ebook: https://amzn.to/35e23a5

Paperback: https://amzn.to/2RJYfti

Merchandise: teespring.com/stores/einzelgangerstore

Merchandise design by Punksthetic Art:

https://www.youtube.com/user/JRStoneart

Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/einzelgangster

Music used:

Jingle Punks | Back of the Room Hang

The Brothers Records | Now Launch

Aakash Ghandi | Spirit of the Dead

Ann Annie | Silence For A Film

Kevin MaxLeod | Blue Sizzle - Madness Paranoia

Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license

Sourcehttp://incompetech.com/music/royalty-...

Artist: http://incompetech.com/

Creative Commons:

Snow effect: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCdN1...

Kierkegaard: https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/S%C3%B8...

Apocalypse: https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apocaly...

Timewave: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2012_ph...

Peterson: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jordan_...

Peterson: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jordan_...

Hell: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hell#/m...

Epictetus: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Epictet...

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Ca...


Keywords
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