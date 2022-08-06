From Doomer To Bloomer | My Story

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MOREhttps://youtu.be/8rBMWL2uBcc
A story about how I transitioned from doomer to bloomer. As someone who's high in the traits neuroticism and openness, I've always been prone to 'weltschmerz' and feelings of hopelessness. But I found a solution to change my life for the better.
Script, voice, cuts, footage by Einzelgänger. Although, I've used Creative Commons (links below) as well as Pixabay material (links available upon request).
PURCHASE MY BOOK (affiliate links):
Ebook: https://amzn.to/35e23a5
Paperback: https://amzn.to/2RJYfti
Merchandise: teespring.com/stores/einzelgangerstore
Merchandise design by Punksthetic Art:
https://www.youtube.com/user/JRStoneart
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/einzelgangster
Music used:
Jingle Punks | Back of the Room Hang
The Brothers Records | Now Launch
Aakash Ghandi | Spirit of the Dead
Ann Annie | Silence For A Film
Kevin MaxLeod | Blue Sizzle - Madness Paranoia
Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license
Sourcehttp://incompetech.com/music/royalty-...
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Creative Commons:
Snow effect: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCdN1...
Kierkegaard: https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/S%C3%B8...
Apocalypse: https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apocaly...
Timewave: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2012_ph...
Peterson: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jordan_...
Peterson: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jordan_...
Hell: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hell#/m...
Epictetus: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Epictet...
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Ca...