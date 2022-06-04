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New Economic World Order Strikes Back
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59 views • June 04, 2022
06042022 - This video is a discussion on the new economic world order and how history repeats itself. Everything we are going through right now happened between the years 1918 - 1930.
- Spanish Flu of 1918
- bolshevik Revolution; Vladimir Lenin tries to take Ukraine
- Great Depression
- Fiat currency as opposed to the gold standard
- Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci in the front of this disinformation / plandemic war
- Spanish Flu of 1918
- bolshevik Revolution; Vladimir Lenin tries to take Ukraine
- Great Depression
- Fiat currency as opposed to the gold standard
- Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci in the front of this disinformation / plandemic war
Keywords
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