CASH, STOCKS, GOLD & BAIL-IN: What You Need to Know...Q&A with Eric Griffin and Lynette Zang

1: 0:31 Did you say our cash deposited in our bank may be confiscated even it the balance is below $250,000 in the event of a Bail-In? If the FDIC doesn’t have the money to insure our deposits, they simply won’t pay?

Question 2: 4:48 I sold all of my stock and have kept cash in my ira account with Ameriprise. Is that account susceptible to a bank bail in?

Question 3: 5:25 Would you ever use a portion of equity in your home mortgage to secure gold and silver? Then after the reset pay off the mortgage?

Question 4: 6:09 Who is going to buy gold from us when it goes up to its true value? Why would anyone buy it when it is so expensive?

Question 5: 9:09 Many talk about a new monetary system based on some commodities or even a basket of commodities. Being that commodities often vary in value based upon a number of reasons (poor harvests, nations limiting production, commodities being consumed thus increasing rarity, etc.) could this be possible for any commodity other than gold or silver?




