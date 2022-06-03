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4 Year Old Assaulted By CPS Child Endures 2 Hour Interrogation and Forced Probing
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62 views • June 03, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
CPS is notorious for being the lowest form of organization, but what they have done to the Lowther family will have you seething. Adam Lowther’s 4-year-old daughter was interrogated into lying that he had abused her after Adam & his wife confronted their daughter’s teacher with REPEATEDLY misspelling her name in class. This teacher decided to get back at them by falsely claiming that they had been abusing their daughter.
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!
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Don't forget to also check out The Stew Peters Show's NEW sponsor at DominanceOnDemand.com for help on increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot on Americans!
Prepare for the future! Go to Heavensharvest.com and stock up on essentials that last!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v174otp-4-year-old-assaulted-by-cps-child-endures-2-hour-interrogation-and-forced-p.html
CPS is notorious for being the lowest form of organization, but what they have done to the Lowther family will have you seething. Adam Lowther’s 4-year-old daughter was interrogated into lying that he had abused her after Adam & his wife confronted their daughter’s teacher with REPEATEDLY misspelling her name in class. This teacher decided to get back at them by falsely claiming that they had been abusing their daughter.
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Don't forget to also check out The Stew Peters Show's NEW sponsor at DominanceOnDemand.com for help on increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot on Americans!
Prepare for the future! Go to Heavensharvest.com and stock up on essentials that last!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v174otp-4-year-old-assaulted-by-cps-child-endures-2-hour-interrogation-and-forced-p.html
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