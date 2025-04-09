BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DHS Sect, Kristi Noem working hard, standing next to Marco & holding a M4 rifle at Brian's head
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
128 views • 3 weeks ago

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is working hard, making America great again, standing next to Marco and Brian, holding a loaded M4 rifle pointed at the head of Brian—just before she goes out and "rolls with them" to pick up someone suspected of human trafficking.

Adding:  JUST IN! Retaliation: China raises tariffs on U.S. goods to 84%!  The US rose China's tariffs starting on the 9th to total of 104%.

US Treasury Secretary Says China Shouldn't Have Responded With Tariff Hikes

More:   China Cuts Dollar Purchases Amid Escalating Trade Tensions with the U.S.

As trade tensions with the United States intensify, Chinese authorities are tightening control over the currency market. The People's Bank of China has reportedly instructed state-owned banks to scale back dollar purchases and closely monitor client transactions in an effort to curb the yuan’s decline and prevent capital flight.

The yuan has already dropped 1.3% in April, hitting a new low on the offshore market. While Beijing appears willing to tolerate a mild depreciation to support exports, it is trying to avoid triggering financial panic.

According to media reports, China’s top leadership is expected to convene on Wednesday to formulate emergency measures aimed at stabilizing the stock market and bolstering the broader economy.

Adding: 

US TREASURY SECRETARY CALLS ON CHINA NOT TO DEVALUE THE YUAN

*during Trump's first term, the PRC central bank actively weakened the yuan against the USD to soften the blow to the economy from tariffs - and this infuriated Trump.

US TREASURY SECRETARY DOES NOT RULE OUT DELISTING CHINESE STOCKS FROM US EXCHANGES

The decision is up to Trump - Bessent

