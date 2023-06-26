https://gettr.com/post/p2kj1bj9b6c

06/24/2023 【Miles’ Insight】More and more American people are now calling for the release of Mr. Miles Guo and for him to testify before Congress, because Mr. Guo can help the U.S. Congress and the American people to efficiently and cost-effectively uncover the judicial infiltration of the Chinese Communist Party in the United States. The release of Miles Guo would be beneficial to the national security of the United States.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/24/2023 【Nicole看七哥】越来越多的美国民众开始呼吁释放郭文贵，并希望他能够到国会作证，因为郭先生可以帮助美国国会和美国人民高效、低成本地挖掘出中共在美国的司法渗透。释放郭文贵将有利于美国的国家安全。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



